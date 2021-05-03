From TWICE’s I Can’t Stop Me to TXT’s Blue Hour; 5 K pop music videos that gave new meaning to style & beauty

We are looking at 5 music videos from your favourite K pop idols that raised the style and beauty bar for the rest of the world. Scroll down to see the full list.

K Pop idols have been blessing us with great music, amazing style and awe-worthy beauty looks that we cannot seem to stop obsessing over. No matter what’s happening in the world, we rely on bands like BTS, TXT, BLACKPINK and so many more to keep our minds sane and music senses fully pleased. Today, we’re looking back at a few iconic makeup and fashion looks that K pop idols have blessed us with. Scroll down to see if your favourites made the list!

Taeyeon’s #GirlsSpkOut: The idol delivered and how, simple but smart was the memo and this video featured just that! Our one takeaway after watching the beauty looks from this MV will surely be the easy black liner from the video is one we can’t wait to copy, and not look too experimental after it!

TWICE’s I Can’t Stop Me: The vintage aesthetic is straight out of our dreams! The retro style, makeup that shined brighter than anything, and the power suits that were styled to the aces! This MV had not one but hundreds of inspirational fashion and beauty looks.

BLACKPINK’s Lovesick Girls: While surrounded by controversy for its stance on nurses, the video stood out in time for a multitude of reasons. Today, the video shines bright as one of the most fashion-forward MVs by the group. The video not only brings us amazing music, and a ton of beauty looks that we’ll be trying as soon as we can venture out again, but also, fashion moments that we’re still obsessing over.

TXT’s Blue Hour: Pink was king in the MV and we were here for it! Promoting gender-neutral fashion, the boys rocked in all things pink, be it pink locks, the long strands of pink hair in the black cowboy-like look, the fluffy pink crop top, they managed to make pink look masculine and this is the fashion we need!

MONSTA X’s Love Killa: Statement-making jewellery, clothes and makeup, this MV had our attention. Giving new meaning to style, art and beauty in music, MONSTA X aced the aesthetic of going all out with their talent. The MV is not only a great party anthem but also a visual treat for the eyes!

Credits :Youtube

