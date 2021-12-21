TWICE’s Jeongyeon to be absent from ‘III’ Seoul concerts

TWICE member Jeongyeon will not be participating in the group’s upcoming Seoul concerts due to health reasons. The group’s label, JYP Entertainment, released a statement regarding the 25-year-old singer’s health on December 20 via the group’s official Twitter account.

The label explained that after discussions with Jeongyeon and the other members of the group, it had been decided that she would not be taking part in the Seoul leg of TWICE’s 4th WORLD TOUR ‘III’. The concerts are scheduled to take place on December 25 and 26.

JYP Entertainment expressed their apologies for delivering this unfortunate news to the fans who had been waiting for the concerts. The label also communicated that it would do its best to ensure that its artists can promote in good health. Additionally, JYP Entertainment has stated that fans who wish to cancel their tickets following this news, can do so without incurring extra fees, and will also receive 100% refunds.

Jeongyeon had previously taken a break from all activities from October 17, 2020, due to anxiety. She had resumed activities from the 30th Seoul Music Awards on January 31, 2021, until taking her second break from August 18, 2021, due to panic and anxiety disorders. The singer rejoined the rest of the group for some promotional activities in November, for their latest Korean album, ‘Formula Of Love: T+O=<3’.

TWICE’s Seoul concerts, meant to kick off the group’s upcoming world tour, were originally scheduled across three dates, but the December 24 date was cancelled recently, following increased strictness in social distancing guidelines.

