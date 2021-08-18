TWICE’s Jeongyeon to take a break due to anxiety and panic issues; Fans express concern

Fans and netizens are deeply concerned as JYP Entertainment revealed that TWICE’s Jeongyeon is taking a hiatus due to panic and anxiety issues via the group’s official notice board on August 18 KST. The member decided to take time off to lay emphasis on her mental well-being after consulting medical professionals.

The agency revealed that even though the singer was moving ahead with her schedule alongside taking action for her recovery, the agency had a deep discussion and decided to give the artist sufficient time for recovery.

Prior to this, Jeongyeon was announced to be on hiatus due to a herniated neck disk and anxiety last October and made a comeback by appearing on the ‘30th Seoul Music Awards’ in January.

Back in June, Jeongyeon was revealed to have lost 8 kilograms in order to prepare for the group’s comeback ‘Taste of Love’ which seems to have added an additional burden to the singer’s already deteriorating health.

In 2019, TWICE’s Mina too was diagnosed with anxiety disorder and struggled with extreme anxiety and insecurity towards performing on stage. The member was then announced to be taking a break and seeking medical help as well as not join the group's world tour in 2020.

In September, TWICE will be having their highly anticipated full English comeback which was revealed back on June 25, immediately after the group’s record-breaking mini-album ‘Taste of Love’. It seems like Jeongyeon will not be joining the promotional activities and performances of the song.

We hope for a speedy recovery for TWICE’s Jeongyeon!

ALSO READ- THROWBACK: When TWICE alum Nayeon gave fans a glimpse into her everyday life

What do you feel about Jeongyeon’s health? Let us know in the comments below.