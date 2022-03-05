TWICE’s Jihyo to release first solo OST since debut for ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’

South Korean girl group TWICE’s leader Jihyo is all set to participate in a solo OST for the first time since her debut! Jihyo will be lending her voice to the original soundtrack of the ongoing tvN series, ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’. On March 4, it was revealed by the production company in charge of the series, Studio MaumC, that Jihyo’s OST will be released over the weekend, on March 6.

Studio MaumC shared, “Jihyo showed rich emotional expression as well as singing ability at the recording site. It was a touching scene.” The song has been created by composer Yoon Young Joon and includes lyrics that describe the warmth of love.

The track is reportedly a ballad, titled ‘Stardust Love Song’, with a classic atmosphere that includes the added warmth of harmonies courtesy of a string quartet. Not only is this Jihyo’s first time participating in the soundtrack of a television series, but it is also her first solo song ever. A snippet of the track had been teased during the February 27 episode of ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’, premiering through tvN and Netflix.

Starring Kim Tae Ri as Na Hee Do and Nam Joo Hyuk as Baek Yi Jin, ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ is a youth drama set in the year 1998. The series follows two people who first meet when they are aged 22 and 18, and begin their love story when they become 25 and 21-year-olds.

Meanwhile, anticipation is high for TWICE’s main vocalist’s first solo OST. Jihyo’s OST ‘Stardust Love Song’ for ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ starring Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk will be released on major music sites on March 6 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Former gugudan member Hyeyeon signs with new agency as actress; Changes stage name

