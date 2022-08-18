TWICE’s members drop adorable second set of concept photos for ‘BETWEEN 1&2’

TWICE has dropped a new set of concept photos for their upcoming release! On August 17 at 8:30 pm IST, the JYP Entertainment girl group dropped their second round of images as teasers for their comeback with their 11th mini album, ‘BETWEEN 1&2’.

This new set of concept photos sees TWICE’s members taking on a new concept, opting for cheery and playful poses which complement the bright and colourful vibes of the concept. This is a vastly different look from the previous round, which saw TWICE’s members posing as spies, or stars from what could very well be an action film!

In particular, this set of photos matches perfectly with the first teaser image for TWICE’s upcoming mini album ‘BETWEEN 1&2’, following a light pink and beige colour theme.

Check out the group photo for the new concept below:

TWICE’s upcoming release was first announced on July 12 IST, mere hours after JYP Entertainment confirmed that all nine of the girl group’s members have renewed their contracts with the agency. At the time, the agency had shared, “TWICE, who played a crucial role in establishing JYP’s status, and JYP, which became a reliable source of support for TWICE growing to become a representative K-pop girl group, agreed based on this similar trust to renew the contracts with confidence in an even better future.”

Soon after, the girl group kicked off the teasers for the upcoming release. Among their currently released teasers, TWICE has not only starred in an immensely charismatic opening trailer for ‘BETWEEN 1&2’, but the girl group has also dropped an exciting track list for their upcoming mini album. Stay tuned for more updates!

