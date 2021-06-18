TWICE’s Mina shares her public image worries and favourite memories with fellow members

The sophisticated idol thanks people around her for their support and feedback. Read more to know why.

TWICE’s Mina recently had a photoshoot and interview for Harper’s Bazaar magazine. During the interview she shared about her worries regarding her public and on-stage image as well as her favourite summer experiences. Mina opened up about the time when she felt she should be more cheerful. This response came when she was asked about what part of her personality she considered to be the most ‘Mina-esque’.

Mina is generally known to be a quiet and reserved person. However, she would often wonder whether she should be more cheerful in public. She intended to have such a public image that people could easily describe in one word when they saw her. Mina always felt like she had to show herself as being more bright and energetic. Nevertheless, she thanks the people around her who gave her positive feedback and embraced her saying that she is charming and elegant just the way she is. This helped Mina in putting those worries at rest. Furthermore, when asked to choose what image suits her the best, Mina chose the wistful look image because that is what people have been telling about her looks these days.

The interviewer asked about Mina’s favorite summertime memories, alluding to their recent summer comeback with the mini album ‘Taste of Love’ and its lead single ‘Alcohol Free’. The idol answered that the trip to Hawaii with her bandmates is a precious memory. They used to go cycling, swimming and scuba diving together when they were not filming. She loves the place and reminisces about those times.

