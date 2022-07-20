TWICE’s Nayeon continues to rank on the Billboard 200 chart; Marks three consecutive weeks with ‘IM NAYEON’

TWICE’s Nayeon is soaring high with her solo debut mini album ‘IM NAYEON’! Going by Billboard’s latest update, ‘IM NAYEON’ has ranked at number 86 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart. This makes it the mini album’s third week consecutively ranking on the chart, after first debuting at number 7 on the Billboard 200.

In addition, also making it her third consecutive week doing so, Nayeon has ranked on Billboard’s Artist 100 chart - this week at number 59. Previously, Nayeon had debuted on the chart at number 5, making the TWICE member the first female K-pop soloist in history to have entered the Top 50 of the chart. With this achievement, Nayeon had also become only the second K-pop soloist overall to enter the Top 5 of the Artist 100 chart.

Similarly, on Billboard’s other charts as well, Nayeon’s solo debut mini album continues to maintain strong ranks. On Billboard’s World Albums chart, ‘IM NAYEON’ ranks at number 4 for this week. The mini album had previously debuted at number 1 on this chart in its first week after release. The Top Album Sales chart and the Top Current Album Sales chart, meanwhile, both see ‘IM NAYEON’ ranking at number 5.

Nayeon made her solo debut on June 24, becoming TWICE’s first member to officially do so. Along with her debut mini album ‘IM NAYEON’, the TWICE member also dropped a colourful music video for her title track ‘POP!’, which had her vivacious personality on full display. Nayeon’s mini album ‘IM NAYEON’ includes a total of seven songs, and also includes features by Stray Kids’ Felix and rapper and singer Wonstein.

