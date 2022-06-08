TWICE’s Nayeon drops captivating first concept photos for solo debut with ‘IM NAYEON’

Ahead of her solo debut, TWICE’s Nayeon has released the first round of concept photos for her mini album ‘IM NAYEON’! Nayeon will be making her official debut as a solo artist on June 24, with her mini album dropping at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST) on the same day.

Released on June 8 at midnight KST (June 7 at 8:30 pm IST), the first round of concept photos for ‘IM NAYEON’ comprises two sets of images, with different themes. The first set of images follows a pale pink, princess vibe, complete with a tiara.

Check out the gorgeous photos, below:

Meanwhile, the second set follows a more mature, deep purple theme, exuding a royal atmosphere fit for a queen.

Check out Nayeon looking absolutely regal in the photos, below:

The day prior to releasing these concept photos, Nayeon had dropped double updates. The TWICE member had released a funky and glamorous opening trailer for ‘IM NAYEON’, followed by a teaser timetable. Going by the teaser timetable, we can expect two more rounds of concept photos (June 8 and June 9 IST), along with an album preview, three rounds of something titled ‘IM SNIPPET’, a sneak peek of the upcoming album, and two music video teasers. Further, on the same day as her solo debut, Nayeon will also be appearing on MTV’s ‘Fresh Out Live’.

Alluding to Nayeon’s full name ‘Im Nayeon’, and also standing for ‘I’m Nayeon’, the TWICE member’s solo debut mini album is special for multiple reasons. The highly anticipated release includes Nayeon’s name in the credits as a lyricist for two tracks. Further, fellow JYP Labelmate, Stray Kids’ Felix and South Korean rapper and singer Wonstein will also be featured on different tracks in the mini album.

