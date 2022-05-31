TWICE’s Nayeon drops tracklist for ‘IM NAYEON’; Reveals exciting features by Stray Kids’ Felix & Wonstein

TWICE’s Nayeon has dropped the tracklist for her highly anticipated solo debut! Nayeon’s first solo mini album ‘IM NAYEON’ is scheduled to release on June 24. Going by this latest update, the mini album will include a total of seven tracks, the title track of which is called ‘POP!’ The tracklist has also revealed multiple exciting features.

Track 2, ‘NO PROBLEM’, features fellow JYP Labelmate, Stray Kids’ Felix. Meanwhile, track 3, ‘LOVE COUNTDOWN’, features South Korean rapper and singer Wonstein. Further, track 4, ‘CANDYFLOSS’, sees British girl group Little Mix’s member Jade Thirlwall as one of the composers, while American singer Destiny Rogers has been credited as a co-composer for track 5, 'ALL OR NOTHING'.

Not only this, but Nayeon herself has her name on the credits as a lyricist, for ‘LOVE COUNTDOWN’ (with Wonstein) and for track 5, ‘ALL OR NOTHING’, for which she is credited as the sole lyricist. The last two tracks included in ‘IM NAYEON’ are called ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU’ and ‘Only the sunset is pretty’ (literal translation).

Check out the complete tracklist for Nayeon solo debut mini album, below:

Nayeon’s solo debut was announced on May 19 at midnight KST (May 18 at 8:30 pm IST), with the release of the very first teaser for the mini album. The name of the mini album alludes to Nayeon’s full name ‘Im Nayeon’, and also, ‘I’m Nayeon’.

A South Korean singer, Nayeon debuted in October 2015, as a part of JYP Entertainment’s girl group TWICE. With this release, the girl group’s oldest member is set to become the first member of TWICE to make a debut as a solo artist. Stay tuned for more updates about Nayeon’s highly anticipated solo debut mini album, ‘IM NAYEON’!

