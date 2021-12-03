TWICE’s Nayeon has mastered the art of a timeless wardrobe; Here’s what we’re eyeing

Main vocalist and the oldest member of South Korean band TWICE, Nayeon is a force of fashion, talent, art and so much more. After shooting to fame in 2015 when she joined the band, the singer, dancer and fashion star fashion, the star has left us in awe of her amazing style throughout her long career. Today, as we gear up for the winter cold ahead, we’re taking inspiration to keep it stylish this season from Nayeon herself.

To add a dollop of luxury to any outfit, opt for a monochromatic outfit! We promise it won't look monotonous if you add different textures, or similar colour shades from the same family of reds, whites, browns, or whatever your heart’s calling is. In the cold and dreary weather, your outfit will definitely look undeniably chic. Not only does a winter monochromatic outfit look luxe but it can also be an instant mood lifter—a welcome change to the black and grey hues we’re so used to gravitating towards throughout the cold-weather season.

Comfy co-ords is also a trend that refuses to be left in 2020. And while there are plenty of winter trends that are made for the holiday season, there's always room for a little comfort. Thanks to this trend, you can get away with wearing a lot of these sets while going out, too.

Quilted jackets are the next big thing, from runways to street style. And while it isn't the easiest to style, they look incredibly chic and keep you warm in the winter. We like to call this outerwear style "cloud coats." They're also thinner than a puffer, so the style is perfect for optimal layering and can easily be dressed up!

