TWICE’s Nayeon makes Billboard history with solo debut mini album ‘IM NAYEON’; Find out

TWICE’s Nayeon has officially made Billboard history with her solo debut mini album ‘IM NAYEON’! With Billboard’s latest chart update dated July 3 local time, it was revealed that Nayeon’s mini album had debuted at number 7 on the famous Top 200 Albums chart. By achieving this position so on the weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States, Nayeon has now become the first K-pop soloist ever to enter the Top 10 of the Billboard 200.

Although Nayeon has previously entered the Top 10 of the chart on two occasions before this, both entries were as part of the girl group TWICE. Further, ‘IM NAYEON’ also ranked at number 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated July 9), debuting atop the chart after becoming the best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Previously, with global music streaming platform Spotify’s latest update, it was revealed that ‘IM NAYEON’ gained over 23.6 million streams on the platform. Out of these, over 10 million streams were credited to the title track ‘POP!’ alone, making it the song with the second biggest number of streams by a female K-pop artist in 2022.

Released on June 24, ‘IM NAYEON’ includes a total of seven tracks, ‘POP!’ (title track), ‘NO PROBLEM (featuring Stray Kids’ Felix)’, ‘COUNTDOWN (featuring Wonstein)’, ‘CANDYFLOSS’, ‘ALL OR NOTHING’, ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU’ and ‘SUNSET’.

The first member of TWICE to officially debut as a soloist, Nayeon talked about preparing for the same in a video shared via the girl group’s YouTube channel. In the video, Nayeon shared, “PD-nim [JYP Entertainment’s found J.Y. Park] told me this, ‘Doing your best for your solo album is also good for TWICE, and that great energy can spread.’ What he told me really lifted me up.”

With the support of those around her and her fellow TWICE members, Nayeon prepared wholeheartedly for her solo debut, and her hard work is resulting in massive achievements!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN drops exciting tracklist for upcoming repackaged album ‘SECTOR 17’