TWICE’s Nayeon ranks high on Billboard’s charts with solo debut mini album ‘IM NAYEON’

On June 24, TWICE’s Nayeon officially made her debut as a solo artist, by releasing her first mini album ‘IM NAYEON’, along with a music video for its title track, ‘POP!’. After its release, Nayeon’s mini album debuted at number 7 on Billboard’s famous Top 200 Albums chart (Billboard’s chart update dated July 3 local time). Further, ‘IM NAYEON’ was also ranked the top best-selling album of the week in the United States, debuting atop Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart. This made Nayeon the first K-pop soloist to hit number 1 on this chart (for the week ending on June 30).

Following this, more of Nayeon’s milestones on Billboard’s charts have been revealed. ‘IM NAYEON’ has also debuted straight at number 1 on both, Billboard’s Top Current Album Sales chart, and the World Albums chart. On the latter, Nayeon now becomes the first female artist this year to have debuted at number 1.

Further, Nayeon has also debuted at number 5 on Billboard’s Artist 100 chart. With this, Nayeon is now the first female K-pop soloist in history to have entered the chart’s Top 50. In addition, following BTS’ SUGA (Agust D), Nayeon is now also only the second K-pop soloist overall to enter the Top 5 of the Artist 100. On the Billboard Tastemaker Albums chart, ‘IM NAYEON’ enters at number 7.

Meanwhile, the tracks on the mini album are individually also ranking high! This week’s World Digital Song Sales chart sees Nayeon’s title track ‘POP!’ debuted at number 7. A B-side track, ‘NO PROBLEM’ featuring her industry junior and fellow JYP labelmate Stray Kids’ Felix, ranks at number 10 on the same chart. ‘POP!’ also debuts at number 15 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart, and number 30 on this week’s Global 200 chart.

Congratulations to Nayeon!

