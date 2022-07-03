TWICE’s Nayeon’s popular solo album ‘IM NAYEON’ gains over 23.6 million streams on Spotify

On June 2, TWICE’ Nayeon’s first solo album ‘IM NAYEON’ gained over 23.6 million streams on Spotify, making her the first K-Pop female artist with the biggest number of streams in 2022. Her streams come up just behind Stray Kids, BTS and Tomorrow X Together. The title track ‘POP!’ alone gained over 10 million streams, becoming the second biggest streams for a song by K-Pop female artist in 2022, behind IVE’s ‘Love Dive’.

The track also makes history as the only K-Pop song by a solo artist with the highest peak in Spotify Japan history as it peaked at #19. Im Nayeon, known mononymously as Nayeon, is a South Korean singer. She became a member of the South Korean girl group TWICE, under JYP Entertainment, in 2015 as a winning contestant of the reality survival television show ‘Sixteen’. She made her solo debut with her eponymous extended play (EP), ‘IM NAYEON’, in June 2022.

The lead single ‘POP!’ was described as a song that ‘conjures classic TWICE’ and a refreshing bubblegum pop anthem that sings of a sweet, daring message that she will not hesitate to burst one's bubble. Notably, lyricist Lee Seu Ran, and songwriters Kenzie and LDN Noise wrote on the song. ‘Pop!’ was composed in the key of D major with a tempo of 97 beats per minute.

The EP features collaborations with Felix of Stray Kids and Korean rapper Wonstein. Other notable names who worked on the EP include Jade Thirlwall of British girl group Little Mix, production team The Stereotypes and American singer-songwriter Destiny Rogers. Nayeon participated in writing the lyrics for ‘Love Countdown’ and is credited as the sole lyricist on ‘All or Nothing’, which she wrote while on tour with TWICE in the United States. It talks about all the things that helped her overcome hardships during the course of her life.

