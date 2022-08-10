TWICE’s Nayeon’s solo debut MV ‘Pop’ crosses 100 million views; ‘The Feels’ garners over 300 million views

TWICE's Nayeon's solo debut song 'Pop!' music video on YouTube exceeded 100 million views, the agency JYP Entertainment announced on August 10th. With this, TWICE has a total of 21 billion-view music videos, including 16 music videos for active songs from the debut song 'Like OOH-AHH' to 'SCIENTIST', and this solo song MV.

The music video received favorable reviews for its popping visual effects and cool background suitable for summer. Even after the end of her activities, Nayeon took first place one after another on terrestrial music programs and achieved a total of 5 gold medals.

On the same day, TWICE’s first English track, ‘The Feels’ crossed 300 million views! Its their 15th music video to hit 300 million views following ‘TT’, ‘Cheer Up’, ‘Likey’, ‘Like OOH-AHH’, ‘What Is Love?’, ‘Heart Shaker’, ‘FANCY’, ‘Feel Special’, ‘YES or YES’, ‘I CAN’T STOP ME’, ‘Dance The Night Away’ and more.

TWICE's Nayeon topped the global K-pop chart for 4 consecutive weeks on the 31st week circle chart (formerly Gaon Chart). TWICE is composed of nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. TWICE was formed under the television program ‘Sixteen’ (2015) and debuted on October 20, 2015, with the extended play (EP) ‘The Story Begins’.

TWICE rose to domestic fame in 2016 with their single ‘Cheer Up’, which charted at number one on the Gaon Digital Chart, became the best-performing single of the year, and won ‘Song of the Year’ at the Melon Music Awards and Mnet Asian Music Awards.

