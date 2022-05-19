TWICE’s Nayeon teases her solo debut album ‘IM NAYEON’ with a glamorous poster; Releasing on THIS date

JYP Entertainment made the fans flutter by revealing a poster for Nayeon's solo album release on May 19th. Nayeon will release her first mini-album 'IM NAYEON' on June 24th. Her new album name 'IM NAYEON' means her real name 'Im Nayeon', and at the same time, "I'M NAYEON".

Since her official debut with TWICE in October 2015, Nayeon has set numerous records and established herself as a 'K-pop representative girl group'. From the debut song 'Like OOH-AHH' to 'SCIENTIST', TWICE has a whopping 20 songs including all 16 active songs, 3 Japanese releases, and the first English single 'The Feels'.

The music video was placed in the billions of views on YouTube, and in the 10-year cumulative album data released by Gaon Chart in January, a total of 7,299,094 copies were sold, achieving the highest album sales among female artists, making it the 'K-Pop One-Top Album Queen'.

In particular, among her fans, Nayeon, who is nicknamed 'unique Nayeon' and is in charge of TWICE’s energy, will show her charm as a solo artist, raising expectations for her future activities.

Recently, TWICE has been actively conducting the fourth world tour proving its global growth without limits. As 'the first K-pop girl group', they performed two encore performances at stadiums in North America, and sold out all seats for nine concerts in five cities in the United States, and gathered about 150,000 spectators in the United States alone.

With this, TWICE wrote a new history in the music industry as the 'first K-pop girl group' to hold a sold out concert at a stadium in North America. Meanwhile, Nayeon's first solo album 'IM NAYEON' will be available on various music sites at 1 pm on June 24th.

