TWICE’s Nayeon teases ‘IM NAYEON’ B-Side track ‘NO PROBLEM’ feat Stray Kids’ Felix; Drops more concept photos

Around midnight KST on June 14, TWICE’s Nayeon teased a track from her upcoming solo debut mini album by way of releasing an ‘IM SNIPPET’. Overlaid over a video montage taking us behind the scenes of Nayeon’s concept photo shoots for ‘IM NAYEON’, the audio teases the song ‘NO PROBLEM (Feat. Felix of Stray Kids)’.

Watch the clip, below:

Meanwhile, after releasing the first set of concept photos for her solo debut with ‘IM NAYEON’, TWICE’s oldest member followed these up with two more rounds of concept photos, each divided into two different looks.

The first look from the set titled ‘Concept Photo 2’, released on June 8 (IST), sees Nayeon in an adorable black and white checked outfit, complete with a matching headband:

Look two from the same set, shows Nayeon in a purple and black outfit with two long braids, and a big, pastel pink and black hat:

The third round of concept photos, released on June 9 (IST), brings whimsy back. In the first set of photos, Nayeon can be seen in a pale yellow outfit, with a youthful hairstyle interwoven with matching yellow satin ribbons:

The final look sees Nayeon with a single braid, blowing a bubble in one photo, and posing with bright daisies in the second:

Going by the teaser timetable previously released, we can expect two more ‘IM SNIPPET’ releases, a sneak peek of ‘IM NAYEON’, as well as two music video teasers for the title track.

On the same day as her solo debut on June 24, Nayeon will also be appearing on MTV’s ‘Fresh Out Live’. Stay tuned for TWICE’s Nayeon solo debut with her first mini album, ‘IM NAYEON’!

