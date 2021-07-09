TWICE’s OST for Hospital Playlist 2 is the perfect song to send to your loved one

TWICE sang an OST for the first time since debut as a group. Read ahead to know more.

tvN’s Hospital Playlist is known for their OST as brilliant covers of songs from 90s to 00s kpop and season 2 OST did not disappoint as TWICE sang an OST for the drama and it has been marked as the first time, since their debut, to sing an OST as a group. On July 9, the producer of the OST for the drama, Studio Maum C, expressed that since it's TWICE’s first time singing a full length OST as a group, they hope to see positive reactions to the song.

The OST is a remake of the title song 'I Love You More Than Anyone Else' of Bijou's 2nd regular album 'Love Is...' that was released in 1999 will be released on major music sites at noon on the 9th. The song was an instant hit for Bijou and the lyrics are extremely soft, sweet and with TWICE’s honey-like vocals, the OST sounded even better. The original song had a more ballad feel to it but TWICE added their charm and sparkle to the song.

The rap part in the song that was sung by the male member Jumin of Bijou had a few notes of sadness but with Chaeyoung and Dahyun in charge of the rap, the song, again, had a cheery and uplifted mood.

Studio Maum C said, "On the accompaniment centered on the guitar, each part combines the unique vocals and raps of the former Twice members, so you can feel a different charm from the original song. The members worked passionately in the midst of their busy schedules, so they were able to present high-quality songs.”

Episode 4 of Hospital Playlist has achieved their highest rating with an average nationwide rating oft11 percent. The popular medical drama has been receiving a lot of love from Korean and global fans for the lessons, aesthetics, dialogues and the strong bond that the lead cast share on screen as well as off screen.

Credits :News1

