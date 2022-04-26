TWICE’s Sana tests positive for COVID-19; Currently in quarantine in Japan

TWICE’s Sana has tested positive for COVID-19. JYP Entertainment announced the news on April 26, sharing that Sana received a positive diagnosis for the virus prior to PCR testing for departure from Japan. According to the statement, all nine of TWICE’s members had undergone antigen testing every day during their stay in Japan for their concerts and had received negative results at the time.

Further, JYP Entertainment has shared that Sana has received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and is currently recuperating while quarantined in Japan. Meanwhile, the other eight members of TWICE have tested negative and have departed from Japan.

You can read JYP Entertainment’s complete statement released in English, below:

“This is JYP Entertainment.

We are sorry to inform you that TWICE member SANA has tested positive for COVID-19 today (April 26th) after PCR testing for departure.

SANA arrived in Japan on April 16th (Saturday) and was released from quarantine on April 20th (Wednesday), testing negative for two PCR testings.

While staying in Japan, all members proceeded with antigen testing everyday and all tested negative during three days of the concert.

SANA has received her third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and is currently quarantined and recuperating, following the disease control guidelines.

Other 8 members have tested negative and departed Japan.

We sincerely apologize for causing concern to our fans and related people.

JYP Entertainment will position the artist’s health as the utmost priority and provide everything possible to support the artist’s swift recovery.

Thank you.”

Wishing a speedy recovery to TWICE’s Sana.

