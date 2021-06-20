TWICE’s summer bop Alcohol-Free is now the group’s fastest MV to reach 100 million views

Read on to know more about the records TWICE has set with their 'Alcohol-Free' track here.

Great news awaits the ONCEs today! The rising anticipation and a burst of adoration shows how much the girl group TWICE is loved by the fans around the world. With their latest album, ‘Taste of Love’ and its title track ‘Alcohol-Free’, TWICE has now set a new record and broken many previous ones! The title track and album was released on June 9, 6 PM KST and the MV for Alcohol-Free sits at 100,944636 million views, at the time of writing this.

The video crossed the 100 million views mark today, on June 20 , around 7:35 PM KST. Called as the ultimate summer bop with its latin music beats and cool lyrics, the video’s crab dance has become quite popular. ONCEs liked the song so much that it crossed the 100 million milestone in just 11 days, making ‘Alcohol-Free’ the group’s fastest MV to do so! It has also become the group’s 18th music video to achieve this feat.

‘Alcohol-Free’ beat their previous record holder pop song I Can’t Stop Me. The previous videos that achieved this incredible feat are Like OOH AAH, TT, What is Love?, YES or YES, FANCY, Feel Special, Signal, Knock Knock, MORE & MORE, Likey, Candy Pop, Heart Shaker, Dance The Night Away, Breakthrough and TT (Japanese version). With a plethora of music videos surpassing 100 million on YouTube, TWICE also set a new record of being the girl group with the most music videos having 100M views.

Check out the summer bop Alcohol-Free by TWICE here:

Credits :Twice twitter

