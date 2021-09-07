TWICE’s ‘TT’ becomes the group’s first song to achieve THIS milestone on YouTube

One record after the other! On September 7 around 2:30 AM KST (11 PM IST) the nation’s girl group TWICE broke their own personal record by entering into the 600 million views club on YouTube with the group’s single ‘TT’. The song was released back in October 2016 taking it almost four years and 10 months to achieve this milestone.

‘TT’ is the lead single of the group’s third extended play ‘Twicecoaster: Lane 1’. The song was named after the expression ‘TT’ that represents sadness or crying. The song did incredibly well both domestically as well as internationally, gaining love and support from fans and non-fans alike.

Lyrically, ‘TT’ is a playful love song about one being confused about their own feelings and being in a stuck and confused state. The song also has a perfect and adorable choreography supporting the playful lyrics.

Here’s the music video for TWICE’s ‘TT’.

Along with topping the Gaon charts in South Korea, the song has also been certified gold by RIAJ (Recording Industry Association of Japan).

Billboard America also acknowledged the song’s massive impact by adding it to the list of best Kpop songs of the 2010s, defining the group and the song by saying- “the decade-defining girl group solidified their legacy with this gooey synth-pop track that created a new go-to phrase for K-pop fans worldwide. The song boasts an earworm for anyone and everyone's taste."

At present, TWICE is gearing up for their first-ever English song ‘The Feels’ which was initially planned to be released in September, however, will now be released on October 1.

What’s your favourite song by TWICE? Let us know in the comments below.