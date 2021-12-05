TWICE’s Tzuyu has these 3 holy grail fashion trends; We’re taking notes

TWICE alum Chou Tzu-yu aka Tzuyu, is the youngest and only Taiwanese singer of the girl group under JYP Entertainment and while she may be young at 22 years old, the star definitely has admirable style. Known amongst fans for her “Goddess-like beauty,” the singer is a millennial style star when it comes to fashion. Today, as an ode to the rising star of style, we’re looking at some trends she often carries.

Drama in the sleeve is a big trend we spot very often on the singer and style star. Be it puffed sleeves shirts, dresses or jackets. The style is perfect for adding an extra flair to an otherwise plain look. They come in all shapes, sizes, and materials. And they’re quite easy to style as all you need to do is throw on a pair of basic denim jeans or a mini skirt. If you’re not much of a risk-taker when it comes to fashion, this trend is perfect for you as it is an easy way to explore fashion without overdoing it and pushing the limits of your comfort zone.

Button-up dresses are all the rage right now and Tzuyu loves them too! Fully functional and supremely comfortable, these dresses resemble long blazers or even the famous utility dresses. You can easily layer these if needed, although these tend to be warm enough on their own. Pair them with tall boots, cute heels, or comfy sneakers. Don’t be afraid to play around with it and make it your own.

Tennis skirts are the golden fashion item that never goes out of style and Tzuyu naturally loves them, as well as all things preppy. While some would say that trend reached its peak a few years ago, but Tzuyu still gravitates towards the piece and aces the look every time. These are a great asset to any wardrobe. Easy to style, and just perfect for the warmer months.

