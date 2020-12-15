TWICE scores their highest ranking yet on Billboard 200 charts with Eyes Wide Open song

TWICE just made Billboard history by scoring their highest ranking yet with their song Eyes Wide Open that they released in October.

TWICE’s Eyes Wide Open has entered the Billboard 200! The group’s second Korean full album Eyes Wide Open came out on October 26 and features the title track I CAN’T STOP ME. The physical album was released in the United States earlier this month. On the Billboard 200 chart for the week ending December 19, Eyes Wide Open debuts at No. 72. TWICE’s previous highest ranking on the chart was No. 200, which they achieved with MORE & MORE in June. The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States.

Eyes Wide Open is also No. 2 on Billboard’s World Albums chart and No. 12 on the Top Album Sales chart, while TWICE has reached a new peak on the Artist 100 as they grab No. 73. The group is at No. 15 on the Social 50 chart. Congratulations to TWICE!

In case you missed it, in June, TWICE released their song More & More which created quite a buzz. The peppy soundtrack put fans in a vibrant state of mind, especially the lead single, More & More. While the lyrics for the track were penned by J. Y. Park and BIBI, the music was composed by Uzoechi Emenike (MNEK), Justin Tranter, Julia Michaels and Zara Larsson. The music video for More & More dropped alongside the EP release and it was as beautiful as you would expect it to be.

The nine members - Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu - were seen embracing nature for its innate beauty while singing about the eccentricities of being in a relationship and the temptation for wanting more and more. Fans got to see each member show off their gorgeous vocals with dance moves that have left us mighty impressed. Moreover, it's the dance break that cames in between was the most powerful and one that suited their fans’ wildest dreams.

