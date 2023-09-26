TWICE sells out 8th debut anniversary ONCE AGAIN fan meeting tickets within minutes

TWICE is all geared up for their upcoming fan meeting event which is scheduled to be held in October. The K-pop girl group that is loved by millions of fans all over the globe will mark its 8th debut anniversary soon. To commemorate this special milestone, TWICE announced the 2023 TWICE ONCE AGAIN FAN MEETING which sold out in just a few minutes.

TWICE sold out ONCE AGAIN fan meeting tickets in minutes

On September 12, TWICE announced that they would be holding a fan meeting to celebrate their 8th debut anniversary with their fans in Seoul. 2023 TWICE ONCE AGAIN FAN MEETING will be held on October 21 at the Olympic Hall in Olympic Park. International fans will also be able to enjoy this event in the comfort of their house through the live broadcast session. The offline performance tickets went live for TWICE's 4th fan club ONCE members a few days earlier than the rest of the fans, on September 22 at 8 p.m. (KST), and the general reservation tickets went live on September 25 at 8 p.m. (KST). As soon as the tickets were live for sale they went out of stock and the fans rushed to grab their tickets quickly. The event has promised some exciting events for the fans with performances by TWICE.

About TWICE's ONCE AGAIN fan meeting

TWICE will celebrate its 8th debut anniversary on October 20 this year, and they have planned to make this event even more special with ONCE. The 2023 TWICE ONCE AGAIN FAN MEETING is set to take place in Seoul on October 21, the day after their anniversary. From planned unique events for both attendees and those who will be watching from home, the BETWEEN 1&2 singers are all set to give their best performance in front of fans. The JYP Entertainment girl group will give two sets of performances, one starting at 1 PM (KST) and the other will start at 7 PM (KST). This fan meeting event is highly anticipated among ONCE and can be enjoyed by fans all over the world online through Beyond live broadcast sessions.

