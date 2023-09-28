TWICE sells out additional show dates in Mexico City for ongoing Ready To Be world tour

TWICE who is currently touring around the world for their fifth world tour Ready To Be has received an overwhelming response for their upcoming tour stop in Mexico. TWICE is a nine-member K-pop group under JYP Entertainment. The group consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The K-pop group was formed through a reality show called Sixteen and made its debut in 2015.

TWICE sold out additional show dates at Mexico City

TWICE is currently on tour for their world tour Ready To Be to support their latest EP Ready To Be. TWICE is currently completing the third part of the tour. The third part of the Ready To Be world tour consists of concerts in Melbourne, Australia, Indonesia, Mexico, and Brazil. Due to an overwhelming response from their fans in Mexico, where they were supposed to perform on February 3, 2024, the K-pop group had added an additional show date. The previous date February 3 witnessed an overwhelming demand and an immediate selling out of tickets. To accommodate more fans, TWICE added another show slated for February 2, 2024, which has now been sold out entirely, showing the K-pop group's huge popularity. Not only Mexico, TWICE has managed to sell out shows in Brazil too.

TWICE's recent activities

TWICE's Ready To Be World Tour kicked off on April 25, 2023, in Seoul. The tour has a total of 44 shows in Asia, North America, South America, Europe and Oceania. TWICE became the first girl group to headline stadiums in Japan. With this tour, TWICE is registering a lot of their firsts when it comes to headlining certain stadiums. Recently Jihyo made his solo debut by releasing an album called Zone with the lead single Killin' Me Good and won first place at the Music Bank. Nayeon who celebrated her birthday recently gave fans a gift of a live band performance of her song No Problem from her debut EP IM NAYEON.

