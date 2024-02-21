TWICE set to premiere With YOU-th comeback track ONE SPARK on The Today Show; DEETs inside

TWICE is set to dazzle fans on The Today Show with the premiere performance of their latest comeback track, ONE SPARK. Scheduled for the February 23 episode, this appearance coincides with the release of their new mini-album, With YOU-th. Get ready for a morning filled with TWICE's irresistible charm and captivating music.

TWICE to debut ONE SPARK on The Today Show

K-pop sensation TWICE is set to make a splash on the international stage with the premiere of their comeback track on the renowned U.S. morning talk show, The Today Show. NBC has officially listed TWICE as a featured artist for the ongoing Citi Music Series, with their appearance scheduled for the February 23 episode.

Fans of the nine-member girl group are eagerly anticipating their performance during the 7-9 a.m. and 9-10 a.m. segments of the program. The timing is particularly exciting as TWICE is gearing up to release their highly anticipated mini-album, With YOU-th, along with its title track, ONE SPARK, on the same day at midnight ET (2 p.m. KST).

This opportunity on The Today Show provides TWICE with a prime platform to showcase their latest musical offerings to a global audience, solidifying their presence in the international music scene. With the group's immense popularity, their performance is sure to captivate viewers and generate heightened anticipation for their upcoming album release. Fans can look forward to an electrifying morning as TWICE takes center stage on this iconic U.S. talk show.

TWICE will release mini-album With YOU-th on February 23

K-pop phenomenon TWICE is gearing up to ignite excitement among fans worldwide with the release of their highly anticipated 13th mini-album, With YOU-th, scheduled to drop on February 23. The announcement, made via TWICE's official social media channels, came accompanied by a captivating teaser video titled With YOU-th Mood Film, showcasing all nine members of the group.

Leading up to the album release, TWICE unveiled a pre-release single, I Got You, on February 2. Reportedly, described as "the story of someone who is always with you during your beautiful youth," the album promises to deliver a poignant narrative through TWICE's signature style and sound.

With YOU-th marks TWICE's first group music release in nearly a year, following the success of Ready To Be in March 2023, which featured the hit title track Set Me Free. As TWICE continues their global dominance, including an ongoing world tour and recent remix album The Remixes, fans eagerly await the next chapter in their musical journey with With YOU-th.

