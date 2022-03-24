TWICE sets a new record on Oricon’s weekly album chart

TWICE has made Oricon history with their latest release! Last week, the girl group dropped their fourth Japanese best-of compilation album titled ‘#TWICE4’. The album spent three days consecutively ranking at number 1 on Oricon’s daily album chart, and has now also debuted at number 1 on Oricon’s weekly album chart!

With this, TWICE sets a new record. The girl group is now the first foreign female artist in Oricon’s history to top the weekly album chart with eight different albums. By doing so, TWICE has broken BoA’s record of seven albums topping the chart. With this latest feat, TWICE now also ties with TVXQ to become the foreign artist with the second-highest number of albums hitting number 1 on the weekly chart. BTS currently maintains the record for the foreign artist with the most releases reaching number 1 on the weekly chart, with nine different albums.

TWICE’s record-breaking release, ‘#TWICE4’ includes Japanese and Korean versions of the girl group’s hit tracks, ‘I CAN’T STOP ME’, ‘CRY FOR ME’, ‘Alcohol-Free’, and ‘SCIENTIST’.

Last month, TWICE also became the first and only foreign female act to hit one million followers on LINE MUSIC Japan, making them the fifth most-followed artist on the platform, following fellow Korean act BTS, and Japanese artists GReeeN, Nishino Kana, and Aimyon.

In June 2022, TWICE will mark its fifth debut anniversary in Japan. Meanwhile, the girl group recently performed in the United States, as part of the US leg of their fourth world tour, ‘III’.

Congratulations to TWICE for their latest achievement!

