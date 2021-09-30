TWICE, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN and more; Here’s the K pop comeback schedule for October

2021 has been a year full of excitement and good music, especially for K-Pop enthusiasts! From passionately high-end comebacks like SHINee’s ‘Don’t Call Me’ and ENHYPEN’s ‘Border Carnival’ to record-breaking releases like BTS’ ‘Butter’ and TXT’s ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ and soloists’ fierce entry into the industry like BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s ‘LALISA’, CL’s ‘Spicy’ and Somi’s ‘Dumb Dumb’, fans certainly witnessed the Korean pop music flourishing and expanding its horizons. To contribute to your already never-ending playlist, here are all the exciting comebacks to look forward to, in the month of October.

October 1

- TWICE: English single ‘The Feels’

- WEi: Special single ‘Starry Night’

October 5

- aespa: 1st EP ‘Savage’

- WOODZ: ‘ONLY LOVERS LEFT’

- GOT7’s Youngjae: 1st mini-album ‘COLORS from Ars’

- Golden Child: 2nd album repackage ‘DDARA’

October 6

- BLITZERS: ‘SEAT-BELT’

- N.Flying: 1st studio album repackage ‘TURBULENCE’

October 7

- PIXY: 2nd mini-album ‘TEMPTATION’

- CRAXY: ‘Chapter.1 GAIA’

- Jo Yu Ri: Solo debut album ‘GLASSY’

- Paul Kim: New album

October 12

- ENHYPEN: 1st full album ‘DIMENSION: DILEMMA’

- TRI.BE: 1st mini-album 'VENI VIDI VICI'

October 13

- LIGHTSUM: 2nd single album ‘Light a Wish’

October 14

- Peach Day: Debut album ‘Cotton Candy’

October 21

- KINGDOM: 3rd mini-album 'History of Kingdom': Part 3. Ivan'

October 22

- SEVENTEEN: 9th mini-album ‘Attacca’

October 26

- EPEX: 2nd mini-album ‘Bipolar Pt.2: Prelude of Love’

To Be Announced

- Eric Nam

- f(x)’s Luna’s single

- f(x)’s Amber Liu

- SECRET NUMBER’s 3rd single album

