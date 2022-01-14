TWICE & SEVENTEEN make big strides on RIAJ Album Certifications in Japan

On January 14, the RIAJ announced that TWICE’s latest Japanese single 'Doughnut' had received an official gold certification for over 100,000 units shipped in less than a month. According to the RIAJ’s certification thresholds, albums are certified gold at 100,000 units shipped and platinum at 250,000. 'Doughnut' marks TWICE’s 15th album to earn an official RIAJ certification, making them the K-pop girl group with the highest number of certified albums in Japan.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN’s special Japanese single 'Power of Love' received an official platinum certification for over 250,000 units shipped in the first month of its release. Also, 'Power of Love' is SEVENTEEN’s third release to go platinum in Japan within the span of one year, following their 2021 Korean mini-albums 'Your Choice' and 'Attacca.'

For those unversed, The Recording Industry Association of Japan or RIAJ as it is popularly known, is an industry trade group composed of Japanese corporations involved in the music industry. It was founded in 1942 as the Japan Phonogram Record Cultural Association and adopted its current name in 1969. The association is responsible for certifying gold and platinum albums and singles in Japan. Congratulations SEVENTEEN and TWICE!

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards' here.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN’s Woozi’s first solo mixtape ‘Ruby’ achieves THIS milestone on iTunes

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.