TWICE shares update about promotional activities planned alongside US tour

JYP Entertainment has released an update regarding TWICE’s promotions originally scheduled alongside the girl group’s concerts in the US. According to the statement released in English on February 15, TWICE’s concerts in the United States will be held as planned, however, all meet-and-greet promotions and other similar events stand cancelled due to the severity of the COVID-19 situation.

TWICE is currently in the United States for the US leg of their fourth world tour, ‘III’. The world tour kicked off in Seoul, South Korea, last year, with two offline concerts on December 25 and 26, with the second date being broadcast online as well through Beyond LIVE.

You can read JYP Entertainment’s complete statement, below:

“We sincerely thank you for your warm welcome as we begin the US tour. As this is a chance to meet our fans who have waited patiently in the US, we originally planned promotions and a wide variety of opportunities for meet-n-greets. However, due to the severity of the COVID-19 situation, we have decided to had no option but to cancel all promotions, as the artists' health is our number one priority, and must proceed with the tour in the safest way possible.