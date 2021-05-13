TWICE show their goofy & professional sides in the behind the scenes of The Kelly Clarkson Show performance

The members look at ease and even in disbelief that this is their first-ever US show performance!

With the western entertainment industry slowly opening up to K-Pop idols, TWICE had the opportunity to perform at The Kelly Clarkson Show with their 2020 hit song CRY FOR ME two weeks ago. This marked the group’s first-ever US show appearance, after debuting in 2015. Their performance video has 2.6 million views at the time of writing this and each member looked stunning in the performance.

Today, on May 13, TWICE TV released the behind-the-scenes of the members practicing and having fun on the sets. It starts with Nayeon talking about her outfit and taking a nostalgic trip of their song CRY FOR ME. She said that she’s going for the ‘heartbroken’ look and that’s why has red eye shadow and disheveled hair (which wasn’t really disheveled). She kept banging her head sideways to get the ‘messed up’ look, only to ask a staff member if she looks like she’s dumped, and the staff replying that it looks like it’s her wedding day!

We were then shown the incredibly detailed stage setup with white gates, flowers, chandeliers, and more. In their first rehearsal, Jihyo and Nayeon ended up making small mistakes and the caption said ‘The first rehearsal was all about who can hold the laugh better’ - which we completely get! The girls were then seeing clicking selfies and recording other members’ goofy things while on break. We then saw the girls back to being professionals as they gave fantastic rehearsals for CRY FOR ME.

Watch the behind the scene video below!

What were your favourite moments from the video? Share them with us below!

Credits :TWICE

