TWICE shows off their versatility in Taste Of Love concept photos; Are you ready for their comeback?

TWICE showed off their charms and beauty in new concept photos for 'Taste Of Love', the girl group's first comeback of 2021.

A few days ago, Jihyo premiered her Performance Project where she covered the song Crown by Camila Cabello in collaboration with Gray. So far the clip has already exceeded 3 million views on the YouTube platform. Amid fan excitement for the TWICE leader's individual project, JYP Entertainment released 3 concept photos of the group for Taste Of Love.

The concept photo of TWICE for Taste, showed the girls enjoying the warm climate with refreshing looks in shades like blue and white. While color pops were dominated by shades of red, orange and yellow roses.

TWICE 10th Mini Album

<Taste of Love> Concept Photo - 'Taste' : TWICE TITLE Track & M/V

06.09 6PM (KST) Full Album & Physical

TWICE 10th Mini Album <Taste of Love> Concept Photo - 'Taste'

In the image of the concept Fallen, they captured the eyes of netizens with more mature and ideal looks for a day at the beach. But of course their outfits had an aura of elegance with high-heeled sandals and shiny jewelry.

TWICE 10th Mini Album

<Taste of Love> Concept Photo - 'Fallen' : TWICE TITLE Track & M/V

06.09 6PM (KST) Full Album & Physical

TWICE 10th Mini Album <Taste of Love> Concept Photo - 'Fallen'

For In Love, TWICE seized on the glitter in a photoshoot where they left behind the fresh style and invited ONCE to a fun party. The K pop idols wore feminine and striking dresses, making it clear that a new era of the group has arrived.

TWICE 10th Mini Album

<Taste of Love> Concept Photo - 'In Love' : TWICE TITLE Track & M/V

06.09 6PM (KST) Full Album & Physical

TWICE 10th Mini Album <Taste of Love> Concept Photo - 'In Love'

TWICE's 10th mini album Taste Of Love is in pre-order now. The title track and the official comeback MV will premiere on June 9 at 6 pm KST.

Are you excited for TWICE's comeback? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :JYP Entertainment

