TWICE singer Nayeon to make a solo comeback in November 2026 after 2 years since debut album; Report

TWICE singer Nayeon is set to make her solo comeback with a new album in November 2026. Her agency, JYP Entertainment, confirmed the news following a report about the upcoming release.

TWICE Nayeon confirms solo comeback as solo singer with new album in November 2026

In an early report by The Korea Herald, it was said that Nayeon is preparing to release a new album in late November, with the third week of the month being considered a tentative target. Responding to the report, her agency, JYP Entertainment, confirmed, “Nayeon is preparing for a solo comeback with that period as her target.”

If the schedule remains unchanged, this will mark Nayeon’s first solo release in approximately two years and five months, following her second mini-album, NA, released in June 2024.

Fans have also noticed a few changes on Nayeon’s social media accounts that have fuelled speculation about her upcoming comeback. On her 31st birthday in September, she launched her personal YouTube channel. She also recently changed her main Instagram profile picture for the first time since 2022, prompting fans to speculate that concept photos and teasers could be on the way.

Nayeon is a South Korean singer and songwriter best known as a member of the globally popular K-pop girl group TWICE . As the group’s oldest member and one of its lead vocalists, she has built a successful career as both a group performer and a solo artist.

She debuted with TWICE in 2015 after participating in the reality survival show Sixteen, becoming the first member officially confirmed for the group. In 2022, she launched her solo career with the mini-album IM NAYEON, featuring the hit single, Pop! The album peaked at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200, making her the first K-pop soloist to enter the chart’s top 10.

She continued her solo success in 2024 with her second mini-album, NA, featuring the title track ABCD.

Beyond music, Nayeon has established herself as a prominent figure in the fashion and beauty industries, collaborating with luxury brands and international labels. With her upcoming solo release, fans are now looking forward to seeing what she has planned for her next musical era.

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