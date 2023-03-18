TWICE smashes personal record as latest release READY TO BE crosses 650,000 album sales in the first week

TWICE’s newest album READY TO BE crossed 651,000 album sales in the first week, making it a new record for TWICE. The record was previously held by 11th mini album BETWEEN 1&2, with 500,000 album sales. This is a new achievement for the group as their comeback turns out to be extremely fruitful.

Debuted in 2015 and once made Korea 'Shy Shy Shy!' TWICE, who rose to the ranks of the national girl group with a fever, is now growing into a global girl group that is active in the global market beyond Korea, now in their 9th year. Breaking their own record is a good example of TWICE's growth. TWICE, who made a comeback with their 12th mini album 'READY TO BE' on the 10th, set their own record by surpassing 1.7 million album pre-orders. It is a number close to 2 million copies of BLACKPINK, the highest pre-order volume for a girl group.

TWICE’s popularity:

TWICE's 11th mini album 'Between 1&2 (1 million copies) released in August last year, 3rd regular album 'Formula of Love' (700,000 copies) released in November 2021, and 9th mini album 'released in June 2020' Even compared to the amount of pre-orders over the past three years, up to 'More and More' (500,000 copies), this is a clear upward trend. This seems to have been largely influenced by TWICE's change in music style and minimal domestic activities as it entered the global market in earnest from 2020. TWICE, which gained explosive popularity in Japan, gradually began to receive attention in the US market as well. In 2020, "More & More" entered the US Billboard's main album chart "Billboard 200" at number 200, and the following year, "The Feels" ranked 83rd on Billboard's main single chart "Hot 100."

In addition, the second English single 'Moonlight Sunrise' released in January of this year ranked 84th on the 'Hot 100' and succeeded in entering the second chart. In early March, she became the first female K-pop artist to receive the award in the category of 'Breakthrough Artist', given to a singer who achieved a meaningful challenge in the music market that year at the 'Billboard Women in Music Awards' in the US.

