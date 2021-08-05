TWICE surpasses 100 million streams on Billboard Japan with ‘FANCY’

TWICE once again proved their popularity in Japan as their song ‘FANCY’ followed ‘Feel Special’ to surpass 100 Million streams on Billboard Japan on August 4. They became the only girl group to have two or more songs achieve this feat. Ever since its release, the song has managed to be in the top 200 songs for 119 consecutive weeks!

Even though TWICE is well known around the globe, the group is especially famous in Japan and has been titled as the ‘Most famous K-pop girl group’ in the country by many media outlets time and again.

In March 2021, the group became the ‘first-ever foreign female act’ in the history of RIAJ (Recording Industry Association of Japan) to win a Platinum certification in the streaming category for the song ‘Feel Special’. The girls previously had double-platinum certification for physical album sales.

‘FANCY’ was released on April 22, 2019, as the title song of the album ‘Fancy You’ and received a lot of attention from fans throughout the globe. The electro-pop music and bold upbeat rhythm of the song made it stand out as one of the best songs by the K-pop industry in 2019.

TWICE’s latest comeback ‘Taste of Love’ also got a huge positive response globally, making it the group’s first-ever album to reach the Top 10 on Billboard 200 charts in the US as the masterpiece peaked at number 6.