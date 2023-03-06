TWICE takes over Empire State Building: The group’s color to light up the iconic New York building on March 10

On the Empire State Building site, it has been confirmed that TWICE’s official color- apricot and neon magenta will be taking over the Empire State Building on March 10, to celebrate the day of TWICE’s comeback.

SET ME FREE MV teaser:

TWICE released the music video teaser video for the new song ‘SET ME FREE’ for the first time and raised the fever for their comeback. TWICE will release their 12th mini album 'READY TO BE' on the 10th and make a comeback. JYP Entertainment released the music video teaser for the title song 'SET ME FREE' at midnight on March 6th.

In the teaser video, TWICE appeared without make-up and posed in front of the camera in a natural look, exuding clear energy. Here, the space where the members remove their makeup is the makeup room that appears at the end of the opening trailer video released last month, which aroused curiosity about the connection line. In addition, along with the title of 'Set Me Free', the image of them smiling freely and brightly raised expectations for the message of the new song. To celebrate the comeback, TWICE will appear on NBC's ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ (USA) on the 9th (local time) and perform the new song SET ME FREE for the first time.

Prior to the release of the new mini album 'READY TO BE' and the title song 'SET ME FREE' on March 10th, TWICE is showing various teasing contents. Twice, who showed hip charm and perfect suit fit through the last concept photo, captivated fans at home and abroad with dazzling and sparkling beauty this time. In the third group image posted on TWICE's official social media channel, the nine members wore colorful costumes and clearly shone their full-blown visuals. Confidence in the eyes and facial expressions highlighted the unwavering confidence in the fast-moving background and even amplified the anticipation for the new song concept.

Olivia Rodrigo and TWICE’s interaction:

At the Billboard Women in Music Awards, TWICE received the Breakthrough Artist Award for their exceptional work as artists. While they interacted with various artists like Dove Cameron, Rosalia, SZA, Coi Leray and more, their interaction with Olivia Rodrigo became a viral sensation. The video showed them greeting each other with excitement and posing for the cameras.

ALSO READ: WATCH: SHINee’s Onew brings perspective to various facts of life in the heartbreaking solo MV for Circle

Advertisement