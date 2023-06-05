TWICE teases August release Killin’ Me Good: Fans debate if it's a group comeback or Jihyo's solo debut

TWICE's social media handles on June 5th had an image posted with the caption "You're #KillinMeGood August 2023." In the new picture, definite components like tone, piece, and text style created a sensation of seeing a film banner, and the unpretentious environment raised interest. Specifically, Korean and international K-pop fans are speculating as to which of the nine members—Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu—is the enigmatic woman behind the wheel in the poster, as well as whether the song is for the group or Jihyo's eagerly anticipated solo debut.

TWICE’s tour:

Their solo concerts in Los Angeles on June 10 and New York on July 6 will also be held at the stadium venue, despite TWICE's momentum-driven US tour beginning in June. TWICE intends to highlight their unique presence as a "stadium artist" who sold out the Los Angeles So-Fi Stadium and New York's MetLife Stadium simultaneously. Attention is drawn to TWICE's worldwide performance, which will have 35 performances in 22 locations around the world and which will increase both its size and status. TWICE is currently on the Japan leg of their tour, for which they added the 4 new shows too, to the amazement of the fans.

TWICE’s achievements:

The 12th mini album, READY TO BE, was released on March 10 and placed TWICE 195th on the Billboard 200 as of May 20, according to the recent announcement made by Billboard. With this, TWICE has prevailed with regards to entering the chart for 9 sequential weeks since entering the second place on March 25, breaking its own most noteworthy positioning, and flaunting areas of strength for a running prominence. The third regular album by TWICE, titled Formula of Love: O+T = <3 debuted on the Billboard 200 chart in November 2021. With BETWEEN 1&2, the gathering charted for 8 sequential weeks, the longest at that point. Specifically, READY TO BE broke the record for the highest sales by a K-pop girl group ever with 153,000 album and streaming total sales, a significant increase from the 100,000 copies sold by the previous 11th mini album.

