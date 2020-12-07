TWICE tests COVID negative; JYP Entertainment says Sana will remain quarantined till December 18

TWICE’s Sana, Gugudan’s Mina, WJSN’s Yeonjung, and DIA’s Jung Chaeyeon and more recently underwent COVID-19 tests after coming into close contact with singer Chungha who was recently diagnosed positive.

JYP Entertainment has revealed that all TWICE members and their staff have tested negative for COVID-19. However, it has been decided Sana will be taking a break from activities to self-quarantine. The agency released an official statement on the evening of December 7 KST, writing, "According to the COVID-19 test results of the TWICE members, including Sana, and their manager, everyone has tested negative." They then added that Sana will be following health guidelines and remain to be quarantined through December 18.

If you missed it, earlier it was announced that the idols who came into close contact with Chungha have undergone testing for COVID-19. Following the news of Chungha’s COVID-19 diagnosis on December 7, TWICE’s Sana, Gugudan’s Mina, WJSN’s Yeonjung, and DIA’s Jung Chaeyeon underwent testing after coming into close contact with the singer. According to a report from Sports Donga via Soompi, Chungha, Yeonjung, Jung Chaeyeon, and Mina had a meal together at Mina’s house for her birthday.

Mina’s agency Jellyfish Entertainment stated, “Mina underwent testing for COVID-19 on December 7 as she had come into close contact with a confirmed patient and is currently in self-quarantine in accordance with the necessary measures instructed by health authorities. When we receive the results we will provide an update. We apologize once again for causing everyone to worry. We will continue to do our best to follow government guidelines to prevent the spread [of COVID-19] and protect the health and safety of our artists.”

Yeonjung’s agency Starship Entertainment said, “Yeonjung underwent testing for COVID-19 on December 7 after coming into close contact with a confirmed patient. Yeonjung is currently in self-quarantine in accordance with disease control guidelines. The rest of the [WJSN] members and all related staff also underwent testing as a precautionary measure. We apologize once again for worrying everyone. We will continue to do our best to follow government guidelines to prevent the spread [of COVID-19] and protect the health and safety of our artists.”

A source from Jung Chaeyeon’s agency MBK Entertainment stated, “Jung Chaeyeon underwent testing for COVID-19 on December 7 and is in self-quarantine while waiting for her results.”

Sana’s agency JYP Entertainment stated, “Sana, who crossed paths with Chungha, as well as the other members of TWICE and all staff members who came into close contact with Sana underwent testing for COVID-19 this afternoon as a precautionary measure. Depending on the results, we will act in accordance with the guidelines set by the health authorities and will take all necessary measures.”

