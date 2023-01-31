TWICE to be honored at 2023 Billboard Women in Music Ceremony; MOONLIGHT SUNRISE lands on Billboard Hot 100

TWICE became the first K-pop artist to be on the list of winners of the US 'Billboard Women In Music' Awards. According to Billboard's homepage on January 30th, TWICE will be participating in the 'Breakthrough Artist' category at the 'Billboard Women in Music' Awards to be held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, USA on March 1st.

'Billboard Women in Music' is an awards ceremony where Billboard presents awards to the best female artists, creators, producers and executives who have had the greatest impact on the music industry during the year. Previously, the category received by TWICE was given to Idina Menzel, Tori Kelly, Maren Morris, and Camila Cabello.

TWICE’s achievement:

TWICE is reaffirming their influence in North America with their recently released English single 'MOONLIGHT SUNRISE' which released by TWICE on the 20th debuted at number 84 on the Billboard main single chart 'Hot 100' on February 4th. This is the second time TWICE entered the 'Hot 100'. Previously, Twice first entered the chart at No. 83 with their first English single, ‘The Feels,’ released in October 2021.

With this result, TWICE became the third K-pop girl group to have more than two songs on the 'Hot 100'. Previously, BLACKPINK and NewJeans had more than two songs on the chart. Other than these, the only K-pop girl group to have more than one song on the chart is 'Wonder Girls'. TWICE is the fourth K-pop group that entered the chart with two or more songs, including boy groups, in addition to BTS, Blackpink, and NewJeans. K-pop solo singers who entered the 'Hot 100' include all seven members of BTS, BLACKPINK's Rosé and Lisa, Psy, and CL from '2NE1'.

TWICE recently set a new record on Spotify, a global music streaming platform. TWICE, who first entered the Spotify Daily Top Artist US chart on November 12, 2021, put their name on this chart as of the 23rd of this month and achieved a cumulative chart of 96 days.This is a record that has been ranked on the chart for the longest period among K-pop girl groups. It was still ranked on the chart on the 25th, extending this record to a total of 98 days and breaking the record. Along with this, on the 25th, a total of three remix versions of 'MOONLIGHT SUNRISE', 'House Remix', 'Club Remix', and 'R&B Remix' were released. TWICE will release a new mini album in March.

