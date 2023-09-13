TWICE to hold fan meeting in Seoul to celebrate their 8th debut Anniversary; find details inside

TWICE announced a fan meeting event for their 8th debut anniversary. The girl group will be entering into another chapter of their career very soon and to begin this special day with love and positivity, they have decided to do it with their fans. The 2023 TWICE FANMEETING will be held on October 21. Find the details regarding the event below.

2023 TWICE FAN MEETING

On September 12, the JYP Entertainment girl group took to social media to announce their upcoming fan meeting. TWICE will mark their 8th debut anniversary on October 20 this year and they have planned to celebrate this big day with ONCE. The 2023 TWICE FANMEETING is scheduled to take place in Seoul, the next day of their anniversary on October 21. The Talk That Talk singers have prepared special events for the fans who are attending the event and also for the ones who will be at home. They will be doing two different sets of performances one at 1 PM (KST) and the second one at 7 PM (KST). Celebrating this day with the motive of making unforgettable memories with fans, this fan meeting event is much anticipated among ONCE. Fans from across the globe can enjoy the last performance happening at 7 PM (KST) through Beyond Live.

When to buy the tickets?

Members of TWICE's 4th fan club ONCE will be able to get hold of the tickets early on September 22 at 8 PM (KST). Meanwhile, other fans and non-members can buy tickets for the event on September 25 at 8 p.m. (KST). The agency of the girl group will confirm other details regarding the online and offline ticket reservations through the social media accounts of TWICE.

TWICE's recent activities

The Set Me Free singers are currently on the world tour which is widely known as Ready To Be. They previously covered two shows in London and one show in Paris from September 7 to 11. They will be performing at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin in front of their German fans on September 13. This will mark their last show in Europe as they will begin the Asian leg of the tour on September 23.

