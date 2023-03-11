TWICE tops iTunes Charts in multiple regions with its latest release Ready To Be

South Korean girl group TWICE recently dropped their mini album Ready To Be. The album was released on March 10, 2023 and is already being loved and streamed all across the globe. The release of Ready To Be officially marked TWICE’s comeback. The first chart sweeped by TWICE’s Ready To Be was worldwide iTunes Charts where the group ranked second. The girl group then conquered European iTunes Charts at number 3. The album was able to achieve high ranks on iTunes Charts in 17 different countries including the likes of Hong Kong, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, Taiwan, El Salvador, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, India, Malaysia and Japan.

The album’s title track 'Set Me Free' has especially contributed to the album’s popularity. The track has topped iTunes Charts (Top songs category) in 21 different regions including India, Saudi Arabia and The Philippines. The girl group is one of the most popular K-pop groups today and its popularity has been made conspicuous by the performance of its latest release. TWICE was recently awarded the Breakthrough Artist of the Year award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023.

TWICE’s 'Ready To Be'

'Ready to Be' is TWICE’s 12th mini album. The album has 7 tracks that have a combined duration of a little over 20 minutes. One can go through the entire album in no time and acquaint themselves with TWICE’s unique style of music. Ready to Be is jam-packed with tracks that are simultaneously miles apart from each other and still have something very evident in common. The album’s lead single 'Set Me Free' has an energetic vibe that is fuelled by the emotive vocals of TWICE. The song has an addictive composition that can keep listeners hooked to it for a long time. The influence of Ready to Be can be seen on iTunes Charts across the world.

TWICE’s journey to the top

TWICE debuted under multinational record label and managing agency JYP Entertainment in late 2015. While TWICE was gradually rising to popularity their 2016 single ‘Cheer Up’ became their official claim to fame. The song became a hit in no time and made the girls a national favourite. Soon after this, TWICE debuted in Japan which further contributed to their popularity. Within a few years of their debut, the girls were unstoppable and topping international music charts left and right.

