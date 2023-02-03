TWICE unveils exciting teaser for 12th mini album READY TO BE; Releasing on THIS date

TWICE will release a new mini album 'READY TO BE' on March 10th and make a comeback. JYP Entertainment announced the release of TWICE's 12th mini album through its official social media handles on February 3, thrilling fans around the world. The title of TWICE's twelfth mini-album is 'READY TO BE', and the title that shows the strong determination of those who have prepared for something arouses curiosity. Expectations from Global ONCE (fandom name) are rising for TWICE's new album coming in the spring of 2023.

Prior to the release of the new album, on January 20, the pre-release English single 'MOONLIGHT SUNRISE' was released. The new song entered the US Billboard main chart 'Hot 100' at No. 84 on February 4 (hereinafter local time), following the first English single 'The Feels' debuted in October 2021, and the second Billboard 'Hot 100' in total. They showed off their ability to succeed in ranking. In addition, it ranked 39th on the Daily Top Songs US chart of the global music streaming platform Spotify on January 20th, achieving a career high. They have re-proven their presence as a girl group.

This new album draws attention as it is about 7 months since the 11th mini album 'BETWEEN 1&2' on August 26 last year. The 11th mini album ranked 3rd on the Billboard main album chart 'Billboard 200', setting a record of 'Third Top 10', and last year's CD sales and digital download figures in the United States compiled by Luminate, an American music data aggregation company As a result of the combined results, the group's name shined as it ranked 5th in sales in the US region in 2022 based on group albums. Attention is focused on Twice's new album, which will expand worldwide popularity following the momentum of the previous work and pre-released English single.

Meanwhile, TWICE's 12th mini album 'READY TO BE' will be officially released on March 10th at 2PM KST (00:00 Eastern time in the US), and reservation sales will be held from 2PM KST today (February 3rd).

ALSO READ: Lee Je Hoon, Kim Eui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin and more star in the group posters for SBS’ Taxi Driver 2

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Are you excited for TWICE’s comeback? Let us know in the comments below.