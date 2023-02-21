TWICE unveils first mesmerizing group concept teasers for latest comeback READY TO BE

According to the agency JYP Entertainment on February 21st, TWICE posted two group teaser photos of Twice's 12th mini album 'READY TO BE' on various social media handles at midnight on the same day. Previously, through the opening trailer, those who created a sense of mystery in a world where time and space stopped, raised expectations for a comeback with their strong energy.

The released photos contain a hip charm that makes people look forward to TWICE's new song.The nine members gave off a confident and cool aura with firm eyes. The title song 'SET ME FREE' features a groovy bass line and simple yet powerful sound, and contains a free and active message. TWICE's 12th mini album contains a total of seven songs, including the pre-release English single ‘MOONLIGHT SUNRISE ,’ which successfully entered the US Billboard's main chart ‘Hot 100.’ Among them, member Dahyun was in charge of writing the lyrics for the 4th track 'BLAME IT ON ME' and the 6th track 'CRAZY STUPID LOVE'.

Sound Source of Set Me Free:

TWICE will release a new mini-album 'READY TO BE' on March 10th at 2PM KST. JYP Entertainment posted the opening trailer video at 0:00 on the 20th, and at 2:00 PM, the teasing content that had been wrapped in a veil, the Korean and English versions of the new song 'Set Me Free' was released for the first time.

The sound source of 'Set Me Free', which was pre-released through TikTok, catches the ear with a simple and sensuous sound. In particular, not only the delicate yet solid vocals, but also the 'Don't be conscious, hug me, I have nothing to lose or hide anymore, risk it all, risk it all, but this love, fade out gunner, three me three me three me free' me set me set me free)' amplified the curiosity toward euphemism.

TWICE’s achievement:

'READY TO BE' is an album that shines at No. 3 on the US Billboard's main album chart 'Billboard 200' and is a new album after about 7 months since the previous work 'BETWEEN 1&2'. A total of 7 tracks, including the English single 'MOONLIGHT SUNRISE', which was pre-released on January 20th and successfully entered the Billboard 'Hot 100' for the second time in its career.

