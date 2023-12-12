TWICE unveils READY TO BE encore show in Las Vegas; know date, ticket timings and more
TWICE has revealed information about the Las Vegas leg of their tour READY TO BE. It is going to be an encore show, read on to know date, ticket timings and more.
-
TWICE announces LA leg of READY TO BE World Tour
-
The encore show will take place on March 16th
TWICE is all set to delight fans with a special encore performance of their 5th World Tour, READY TO BE, in Las Vegas on March 16. Following a successful global tour that captivated audiences across North America, Asia, and Australia, the group is now preparing to treat U.S. fans to an unforgettable night of music and dancing.
TWICE’s READY TO BE is coming to LA
The upcoming encore performance of READY TO BE by TWICE on March 16 is shaping up to be a must-see event, bringing together TWICE and their devoted ONCE fanbase. Expressing gratitude to their fans, TWICE shared their appreciation for the overwhelming support received during the tour. They expressed the honor of playing for their fans on their largest tour to date and extended an invitation to everyone, urging them to "Let’s celebrate TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR READY TO BE once more together and make this a night we will never forget."
As TWICE embarks on the second leg of their 5th World Tour READY TO BE, spanning Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America, fans can anticipate more spectacular performances and memorable moments from this global phenomenon. For those eager to be part of the experience, tickets for the TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR READY TO BE ONCE MORE will be available for purchase starting December 15 at 3 PM PST, 8 AM KST through Live Nation.
Check out the official poster here-
TWICE's recent activities
TWICE's READY TO BE World Tour commenced on April 25, 2023, in Seoul, embarking on a journey that spans a total of 44 shows across Asia, North America, South America, Europe, and Oceania. Notably, TWICE achieved the milestone of being the first girl group to headline stadiums in Japan during this tour, marking several significant firsts in headlining various stadiums. The Latin America leg of the tour is set to commence in February 2024, featuring four shows across Mexico and Brazil, reaching up to the highly anticipated Las Vegas performance on March 16.
In another historic achievement, TWICE also made history as the first female K-pop girl group to grace both SoFi Stadium and MetLife Stadium, showcasing the global impact and popularity of the third gen power group.
