TWICE will be singing their first ever OST for popular show Hospital Playlist 2

TWICE is coming up with their first-ever OST, Original Soundtrack, for the popular high-rated drama ‘Hospital Playlist’. They are making a cover of ‘I Love You More Than Anyone’ which is originally by Bijou. This follows Hospital Playlist’s trend where it uses covers of hit songs from the 1990s and 2000s as the drama’s original soundtrack. Snippets of the OST were revealed in teaser videos of the medical drama’s episode. The second season of this show commenced on June 17 this year. One of the highly followed and loved storylines of the show is that of Ahn Jeong Won and Jang Gyeo Wool’s budding romance.

Ahn Jeong Won and Jang Gyeo Wool are two doctors who share a secret relationship while maintaining distance in the hospital. Jeong Won’s character is played by Yoo Yeon Seok and Gyeo Wool is played by Shin Hyun Bin. The two are seen going on a secret date after the day in the hospital in the recent episode that aired on July 1. They both stand by the car and share an intimate romantic moment as TWICE’s melodious sweet voices are heard in the background. The girl group’s soft voice accentuates the excitement, admiration, and love felt by the couple during the scene. This date is even more important since their relationship has finally begun after development in the first season. Hence it has been something the viewers were eagerly waiting for. To know that TWICE will be making their first OST for the show made the viewers and fans even more elated.

Watch the teaser of the OST here:

