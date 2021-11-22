TWICE's 3rd album 'Formula Of Love' achieves its highest ranking yet on Billboard 200

On November 22, Billboard announced that TWICE’s third studio album 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3' had debuted at number 3 on its famous Top 200 Albums chart, it's weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States. The achievement marks TWICE’s highest ranking yet on the Billboard 200, as well as their second time entering the top 10.

The last time they made a remarkable Billboard achievement was for their previous mini-album 'Taste Of Love' which debuted at number 6 earlier this year. 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3' is also only the third release by any female K-pop act to chart in the top 10 of the Billboard 200, following BLACKPINK‘s 'THE ALBUM' and TWICE’s own 'Taste of Love.' Also, TWICE’s pre-release debut English track 'The Feels,' which is included on the album, previously became the group’s first song ever to chart on Billboard’s Hot 100 last month.

Meanwhile, TWICE officially announced their fourth world tour 'III' along with the first set of stops. The tour will kick off in Seoul on December 24 through 26 at KSPO Dome before moving to the United States from February 16th to 26th. Their performances will be held in 5 major cities in the United States in Los Angeles, Oakland, Dallas, Atlanta, and New York. Previously in October, the girl group first hinted at their upcoming tour through the music video for 'The Feels', now we have the news confirmed!

