TWICE's 3rd album 'Formula Of Love' becomes the group's fastest to hit THIS milestone on Spotify

On November 23, TWICE's recently released third full album, 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3,' officially surpassed 100 million streams in one of the biggest music streaming platforms, Spotify. Released on November 12, the album only took 9 days for it to reach this milestone!

TWICE's second-fastest album 'Taste of Love,' which did it in 49 days. 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3' achieved it much faster with the help of the group's first English-language pre-release single, 'The Feels.' It also became the fastest album from JYP Entertainment to reach this milestone. Previously, Billboard announced that TWICE’s third studio album 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3' had debuted at number 3 on its famous Top 200 Albums chart, its weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States. The achievement marks TWICE’s highest ranking yet on the Billboard 200, as well as their second time entering the top 10.

The last time they made a remarkable Billboard achievement was for their previous mini-album 'Taste Of Love' which debuted at number 6 earlier this year. 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3' is also only the third release by any female K-pop act to chart in the top 10 of the Billboard 200, following BLACKPINK‘s 'THE ALBUM' and TWICE’s own 'Taste of Love.' Also, TWICE’s pre-release debut English track 'The Feels,' which is included on the album, previously became the group’s first song ever to chart on Billboard’s Hot 100 last month.

Additionally, ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’ also charted high on several domestic and international charts. It debuted at number 6 on the iTunes Worldwide Album Chart. The music video for the title track ‘Scientist’ was trending at number 1 on YouTube Worldwide and reached 16 million YouTube views in the first 24 hours. Congratulations to TWICE!

