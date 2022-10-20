TWICE’s 7th Debut Anniversary: 5 best title tracks of the group feat. ‘Fancy’, ‘Cheer Up’ and more

TWICE is a South Korean girl group formed by JYP Entertainment. The group is composed of nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. Twice was formed under the television program ‘Sixteen’ (2015) and debuted on October 20, 2015, with the extended play (EP) ‘The Story Begins’. TWICE rose to domestic fame in 2016 with their single ‘Cheer Up’, which charted at number one on the Gaon Digital Chart, became the best-performing single of the year, and won ‘Song of the Year’ at the Melon Music Awards and Mnet Asian Music Awards. Their next single, ‘TT’, from their third EP ‘Twicecoaster: Lane 1’, topped the Gaon charts for four consecutive weeks. The EP was the highest selling Korean girl group album of 2016. Within 19 months after debut, TWICE had already sold over 1.2 million units of their four EPs and special albums. As of December 2020, the group has sold over 10 million albums cumulatively in South Korea and Japan, becoming the highest-selling K-Pop girl group of all time. Cheer Up

It is a dance-pop song that incorporates multiple genres, including hip hop, tropical house, and drum and bass; this blend was described as ‘color pop’. Lyrically, the song emotes tease and frustration about a love interest. In the music video, the members portray characters from famous films and TV shows. Mina is Itsuki Fujii from Love Letter, Sana is Sailor Moon from the Sailor Moon series, Nayeon is Sidney Prescott from the Scream film series, Tzuyu is Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany's, and Jeongyeon is Faye from Chungking Express. Momo is an action heroine reminiscent of the Tomb Raider and Resident Evil film series, Jihyo is a cheerleader from Bring It On, Chaeyoung is a cowgirl (reminiscent of different Western films, especially A Fistful of Dollars), and Dahyun is the gisaeng Hwang Jini (from the biopic Hwang Jin Yi). In the group dance scenes, the members are cheerleaders at a pep rally in a soccer stadium and a basketball stadium and in another dance scene, they are in front of a house, decorated as if hosting a party, wearing casual clothing.

2. TT It is a K-pop song with heavy electronic influences and steady deep house snare beats. Of the song, Twice member Jihyo said they’ve got a song that best shows TWICE's energetic, bright vibe that we've shown since 'Like Ooh-Ahh' and 'Cheer Up’. In the music video, the members showcased different personalities and famous characters through Halloween-themed cosplays. The sound the music video ends with is the beginning of the title track of their following comeback, ‘Knock Knock’, which continues with the plot shown in ‘TT’ by solving the mystery of who was knocking at the door.

3. Dance The Night Away It was described as a song that offers a fresh tune that suits the summer weather and was meant to showcase the group's youthfulness. It is a vivacious electronic dance music track with an upbeat tempo. It is also a summery EDM and groovy pop track that bounces around over a beat of thumping bass, bright horns, and blaring synths. The MV surpassed 100 million streams in March and 2,500,000 downloads in September on Gaon Music Chart, earning the group's very first Platinum certification's single both streaming and download from the Korea Music Content Association (KMCA) since certification were introduced in April 2018.

4. Fancy It was described as a dramatic and dynamic song that features the group in a totally new light. While keeping the group's previous quirky festive tone that has defined a majority of its hits, ‘Fancy’ blends mellow mood pop electro beats with the members’ sophisticated, strong melodies. Singing about love, the bandmates boldly express their emotions with lines like ‘I won’t ever let you go’ and ‘It doesn’t matter who likes who first’. The visual introduces individual members in vibrant, stylish looks surrounded by vivid backdrops while the group itself switches off between bold black numbers and colorful ‘Fancy’ outfits. The music video alternates between feelings of decadence and playfulness, largely thanks to the CGI graphics that bolster the nine member's performances.