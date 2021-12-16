TWICE's 'Alcohol-Free' becomes their 15th MV to achieve THIS remarkable feat on YouTube

On December 16, TWICE's music video for 'Alcohol-Free' surpassed 200 million views on YouTube. TWICE achieved this feat in about six months and six days, since its release on June 9 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). 'Alcohol-Free' is TWICE’s 15th music video to hit 200 million views.

Other TWICE music videos who have 200 million views are - 'TT,' 'Cheer Up,' 'Like OOH-AHH,' 'LIKEY,' 'Heart Shaker,' 'KNOCK KNOCK,' 'What Is Love?', 'Signal,' 'YES or YES,' 'FANCY,' 'Dance the Night Away,' 'Feel Special,' 'MORE & MORE,' and 'I CAN’T STOP ME.' TWICE continues extending its record as the K-pop girl group with the most music videos that have surpassed 200 million views on YouTube. TWICE released their 10th mini-album 'Taste Of Love' accompanied by its title track 'Alcohol-Free' in June this year. 'Alcohol-Free' is produced by J.Y. Park and is a summer song with tropical vibes. The members talk about being 'drunk' in someone's love without actually touching a drop of alcohol, and that the 'special someone's love' is more than enough to help you go through the adversities of life!

The song combines bossa nova and hip hop sounds. The members incorporated Latin dance into their choreography and received love from ONCEs all over the world.

Meanwhile, TWICE have announced two additional shows on their upcoming 4TH WORLD TOUR III: Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 15 (The Forum), and New York on Sunday, February 27 (UBS Arena). The additional shows added are a testament to the girl group's immense stardom and popularity. Congratulations to TWICE!

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: TWICE alum Dahyun is our go to inspiration for winter style; Here’s why

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.