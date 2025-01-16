TWICE's Chaeyoung and Zion.T share 'Lovestagram' photos proving their dating era is going strong; see here

TWICE's Chaeyoung and hip-hop artist Zion.T confirmed their relationship back in 2024. Since then, although there has been much curiosity about their dating life, the two have managed to maintain a low profile. However, the K-town couple is again in the news after fans spotted their 'Lovestagram.'

On January 15, Chaeyoung posted a series of photos on her Instagram with the caption, "Please be nice to me 2025." Fans quickly noticed that one of the photos was taken in a room that seemingly appeared on Zion.T's post as well. In particular, the unique lampshade in both of their photos looked too similar to ignore.

Fans think the couple is slowly launching their 'Lovestagram' after almost a year of dating. The photos also showcased that their relationship is still going strong, with the two of them spending time with each other despite having busy schedules.

Check out their 'Lovestagram' posts here:

Back in the morning of April 2025, reports emerged that Chaeyoung and Zion.T had been romantically involved. It was reported that the two of them met through a mutual friend and later grew close.

Shortly after, their agencies responded that they were checking if it was true. Later on the same day, TWICE's agency, JYP Entertainment, confirmed, "The two of them are currently dating with positive feelings for one another. They are supporting each other."

It became the trending news of the week, with many taking an avid interest in their relationship. A few months later, Zion.T was allegedly spotted attending TWICE's READY TO BE World Tour final concert in Japan. A viral photo captured a man from behind who looked exactly like Chaeyoung's boyfriend, sparking rumors that he was there to support his beau.

Meanwhile, on the work front, TWICE recently made their comeback with their 14th mini-album, STRATEGY.

