TWICE's Chaeyoung announces exciting collaboration with American pop duo Coco & Clair Clair

TWICE member Chaeyoung has recently announced an upcoming collaboration with American pop duo Coco & Clair Clair. She will be part of Coco & Clair Clair’s upcoming deluxe edition of Sexy album.

TWICE's Chaeyoung is set to collaborate with Coco & Clair Clair. The pop duo, Coco & Clair Clair, has officially announced the release date for the Sexy deluxe edition, which is scheduled for November 10. What caught the attention of many fans is the tracklist for their upcoming album, where a familiar name is listed as a featured artist.

Chaeyoung's name prominently stands out among the featured artists. She is poised to take part in the remix of the album's final track, Pop Star. This exciting collaboration is generating significant anticipation among both group’s fans. The announcement of this collaboration has created quite a buzz in the music industry, mainly due to the distinct musical styles of both TWICE and Coco & Clair Clair. Fans are eagerly anticipating the fusion of Chaeyoung's dynamic K-pop style with Coco & Clair Clair's innovative synth-pop soundscapes. It's a pairing that promises to bring a unique and exciting blend of musical influences to the forefront.

TWICE's English single MOONLIGHT SUNRISE achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 100 million views on YouTube on September 15th. With this accomplishment, TWICE now boasts a total of 23 music videos that have crossed the 100 million views mark, solidifying their position as the K-pop female group with the most music videos surpassing this milestone.

The pop song, which features a Miami-like genre, MOONLIGHT SUNRISE, beautifully draws parallels between the emotions and excitement of love and the radiant moonlight and rising sun.

TWICE has also announced exciting plans for their 8th debut anniversary, as they've announced a fan meeting event titled the 2023 TWICE FANMEETING, scheduled for October 21. Members of TWICE's 4th fan club, ONCE, will have the opportunity to purchase tickets early, starting on September 22 at 8 PM (KST). For other fans and non-members, tickets for the event will become available on September 25 at 8 PM (KST). This event promises to be a special celebration of their journey with their dedicated fan base.

